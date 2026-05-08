Didi is a fighter, I stand by her: Akhilesh visits Mamata’s Kalighat home

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday following the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections

In a first show of support for Mamata Banerjee from the national Opposition parties after her defeat in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav met the TMC supremo at her Kalighat residence on Thursday.

Akhilesh, who was received by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Derek O’Brien, held a meeting with the TMC leadership and hit out at the BJP and the Election Commission (EC).

“I am here to stand by Didi (Mamata Banerjee). She and Abhishek Banerjee have been insulted,” the SP chief said after meeting the TMC supremo.

“The EC worked under the shadow of the BJP. Firstly, in the name of logical discrepancy, TMC’s voters were struck off the voters’ list. What software was used in the logical discrepancy?”