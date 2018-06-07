Did not say I will make Purulia Opposition-free: Abhishek Banerjee condemns death of BJP workers

Abhishek Banerjee (Express Photo) Abhishek Banerjee (Express Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday condemned the deaths of two BJP workers in Purulia and clarified that he never meant to make Purulia “Opposition-free”. Speaking at the conclusion of a rally in Kolkata, taken out to protest against rising fuel prices, he said, “I had said that I will visit Purulia and I will reduce the Opposition’s tally to zero in a democratic manner. There is nothing wrong with that statement and it is not a crime to do that in a democratic manner. I did not say I will make Purulia Opposition-free… Following my statements, we lost two young lives there. It is very unfortunate and we condemn it. Our party used strong words to condemn it. Our leaders also said those who are behind such deaths will not go unpunished.”

While addressing a similar rally last week, Abhishek had said, “They are flying high following their electoral performance in Purulia. But you have to keep it mind that TMC has also performed well in Purulia. I will visit the district on June 1 and will make sure that the Opposition’s tally is reduced to zero.”

Following his statements, two BJP workers Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar were found dead in Balarampur area of that district. The BJP accused the TMC workers of murdering their activists and held Abhishek responsible for inciting violence against Opposition workers.

“They are saying that Abhishek Banerjee has killed them. If I am held responsible for the deaths of BJP workers in Purulia following my speech, then why can’t BJP national president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi be held accountable for attacks on Congress workers in the country following their ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ remarks?” he said.

The Trinamool MP once again vowed to oust BJP from power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“We are taking a pledge today that we will oust BJP from power in 2019. It is just a matter of time as their days are numbered. In 2019, a secular government will be formed in Delhi. BJP has been shown a yellow card in Karnataka and in 2019 they will be shown a red card,” he said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App