Did not form new party to shun nepotism: Suvendu

Suvendu Adhikari, former transport minister who joined BJP recently, on Saturday said he did not form another regional party because his family members would have been at its helm after him “like the Trinamool Congress.” Instead, he said, he chose to join the “nation’s largest political party”.

Adhikari was addressing a public meeting in Mahisadal, Purba Medinipur. BJP MP and Minister of State, environment and forest, Babul Supriyo was also present.

“They (TMC) are asking why I did not form a regional party. Yes, with your blessings, I could have formed a small regional party. I had the capability. But then after me, my ‘nephew’ would have been its leader. I decided to join the largest party in the nation – the BJP,” said Suvendu.

“They (TMC) are asking what deal I struck with BJP for joining? Yes, I have struck a deal. The deal is that after BJP comes to power (in the state), (images of) Bengal’s pride Ishwar Chandra Vidaysagar, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Bose and Rabinbradanth Tagore will adorn the walls near schools and neighbourhoods. I have struck a deal that after BJP comes to power, there will be no corruption, candidates will get jobs on merit in SSC (School Service Commission), PSC (Public Service Commission), police will get their ration (monthly ration) back, state government employees will have their DA (Dearness Allowance) problem solved,” said Adhikari.

Suvendu also targeted the TMC over the new farm laws. “They (TMC) are saying farmers are rejecting the farm laws. After the farm laws were passed, BJP and NDA came to power in Bihar. BJP won in polls in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he added.

Adhikari also targeted the state government’s ‘Duare Duare Sarkar’ (Government at doorstep) and ‘Paray Paray Samdhan’ (Solution in Neighborhoods) initiatives undertaken recently. “After nine-and-a-half years, now ‘Jomer Duare Sarkar’ (Government at death bed). What you will get is a form and a card (Swastha Sathi health scheme). All lies. Ayushman Bharat is in every state except Bengal. Can one of you say that you got benefit from Swastha Sathi? Now comes ‘Paray Paray Samadhan. It is nothing but an election campaign in your neighbourhoods,” said Adhikari.

He added that his former party has become a “company”. “I roamed in village after village and worked hard. But my former party has become a company. After May 15, there will be no TMC. We will dump the company in a river,” said Suvendu.

“When I said ‘Tolabaj Bhaipo’ (extortionist nephew), I did not say anything wrong. The CBI is closing in on his doorstep. You are seeing how a crackdown is happening against cow and coal smugglers. CBI has raided four houses of Vinay Mishra, who is one of the general secretaries of Trinamool Youth Congress,” added Adhikari.

He stressed that it is necessary that the same party should rule in the Centre as well in the state for development to be ushered in. He said that after BJP comes to power, it will solve the unemployment issue in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Babul Supriyo welcomed newcomers in the party and said they would be satisfied with working in “democratic environment of BJP”.