Dhurjati Saha death: Scuffle breaks out as cops stop BJP workers from protesting outside CM Mamata’s residence

BJP workers were on Thursday prevented by the police from demonstrating outside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat with the body of party leader Dhurjati Saha.

The opposition party, had without any notice, turned up at Kalighat with the leader’s body in the evening, after which a scuffle with the policemen posted there ensued.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, BJP MPs Arjun Singh, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, party candidate from Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal and other workers protested against the police and tried blocking the road. However, the police removed them from the area as Section 144 of CrPC was imposed.

The state BJP president was also seen squatting on the road but was immediately removed by the police.

“We wanted to go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence to seek justice for our party leader. We wanted to show that there is no democracy in the state. But the police did not allow us to stay there. They forcefully removed us from the place. Male policemen manhandled our candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. It is a shame that there were no women cops near the CM’s residence. The Chief Minister is scared to face us and that’s why preventing us from protesting,” said Majumdar.

BJP’s state Assembly election candidate Dhurjati Saha died at a private hospital Wednesday, three months after he was allegedly attacked by TMC workers during the polls held earlier this year. The BJP has held the TMC responsible for the death and demanded a CBI probe into it.

On Thursday, the body was taken to the state BJP headquarters for leaders and workers to pay their tributes. Later, it was taken to Kalighat without any prior notice.

Reacting to the scuffle between the BJP leaders and the policemen, TMC MLA Tapas Roy said, “BJP is an unruly party. They want to stay in the limelight. They are behaving as if Mamata Banerjee is scared of them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not defeat her in the Assembly polls. Now the BJP knows very well by what margin their candidate will lose the election. Now, they are trying to find an excuse for their defeat.”