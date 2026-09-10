‘Not in Bengal’: Suvendu Adhikari orders arrests over Bageshwar Baba photo burning

The chief minister said that burning anyone’s photos to express their opinion will not be tolerated. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Thursday directed the Kolkata police commissioner to arrest those who allegedly burnt photos of Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his remarks against non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Shastri sparked controversy after urging people to refrain from cooking or consuming fish and meat during Durga Puja, calling those who ignored the appeal “pakhandi” (fraudulent). His remarks triggered widespread anger and protests across the state, with many objecting to what they described as an attack on Bengali identity and culture.

Adhikari said that a religious leader can express his opinion about his own beliefs, traditions, and culture. “Those who accept it will do so. He did not want to impose it on anyone.”