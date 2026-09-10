‘Not in Bengal’: Suvendu Adhikari orders arrests over Bageshwar Baba photo burning

The Bengal chief minister also said that Bageshwar Baba was expressing his personal beliefs and did not impose them.

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 05:44 PM IST
Dhirendra Shastri remarks row, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Bageshwar Dham priest, Bageshwar Baba, Dhirendra Shastri Durga Puja remarks, West Bengal protests, Bageshwar Baba fish and meat remarks, Durga Puja controversy, Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavanipur protest, Bengal politics, Bengal news, Indian express newsThe chief minister said that burning anyone’s photos to express their opinion will not be tolerated. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Thursday directed the Kolkata police commissioner to arrest those who allegedly burnt photos of Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over his remarks against non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Shastri sparked controversy after urging people to refrain from cooking or consuming fish and meat during Durga Puja, calling those who ignored the appeal “pakhandi” (fraudulent). His remarks triggered widespread anger and protests across the state, with many objecting to what they described as an attack on Bengali identity and culture.

Also Read | On ‘no mangsho during Pujo’ row, Congress borrows Trinamool’s ‘outsiders’ jab

Adhikari said that a religious leader can express his opinion about his own beliefs, traditions, and culture. “Those who accept it will do so. He did not want to impose it on anyone.”

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The chief minister said that burning anyone’s photos to express their opinion will not be tolerated. “I saw how many people burned pictures in front of the police station in Bhavanipur. I am telling the CP from here that those people must be arrested. This will not happen in this state.”

He also took a dig at the former ruling party, Trinamool Congress. “You have practised appeasement politics for a long time, and that is why you are in this situation today.”

Opposition speaks out

Meanwhile, Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar reacted to the chief minister’s arrest order.

“The Indian National Congress has never bowed down to any injustice since its birth. The history of the Congress has been written through protest, resistance and struggle. The Congress has been subjected to repeated atrocities, repression and oppression, yet the Congress soldiers have not deviated from the path of protest,” Sarkar said in the post.

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CPI(M) MLA Mustafijur Rahman referred to state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya’s reaction to Shastri’s fish-and-meat appeal, saying it was his opinion and that no one can prescribe what people should eat or wear.

“Earlier, when that baba humiliated Bengalis, BJP president Samik Bhattacharya had to clarify. After the chief minister’s statement, Samik Bhattacharya will have to clarify again,” Rahman said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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