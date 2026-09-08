‘Outsiders can’t dictate our food habits’: Congress files police complaint against Bageshwar Baba

Weeks before Durga Puja celebrations, Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Shastri’s controversial remarks against eating fish and meat during the festival have caused disquiet in West Bengal, with the BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya distancing the party from the comments. The Congress has now filed a police complaint against Shastri.
Over the weekend, Shastri urged people not to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja and said those who did were “pakhandi (fraud)”.
The Congress also warned that attempts to divide people in Bengal along linguistic or identity lines could undermine social harmony. The Opposition party claimed that Shastri’s remarks at an event organised in Liluah, which was attended by prominent personalities, officials, and public representatives, hurt the sentiments of the people of Bengal.
‘Uttered vile sentences’
Pradeep Prasad, president of the South Kolkata District Congress, filed a complaint at Bhabanipur Police Station seeking an immediate FIR and legal action against Shastri, while Central Kolkata District Congress president Manas Sarkar submitted a similar complaint to the Kolkata Police via email.
“Those who speak the language and belong to our state are all Bengalees or Bangalis, as there is no such division; he has uttered vile sentences and preached what to eat and what not to eat during the Durga Puja in our state, which is a prestigious festival and puja,” Prasad said in his complaint letter.
“Durga Puja is one of the most important and prestigious festivals in West Bengal. Bengalis have a long-standing social, cultural, and culinary tradition surrounding this festival. In this context, an outsider coming in and making dictatorial or derogatory remarks about Bengali food habits can negatively impact social harmony,” Prasad added.
“Dhirendra Shastri used terms like ‘ganda ganda cooking’ and ‘pakhandi’ in his speech. Such comments amount to disrespecting the cultural identity of the people of Bengal and the emotions attached to Durga Puja.”
Demand for Shastri’s arrest
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Sarkar said in his complaint that no individual or organisation should dictate what Bengalis eat during a widely celebrated festival such as Durga Puja, and stressed the need to respect Bengal’s distinct culture, traditions, and social diversity.
The Congress urged the police to investigate the matter thoroughly, register an FIR, and take appropriate legal action if the allegations prove true. It also sought Shastri’s arrest if warranted by the investigation.
After the Bengal BJP chief’s rejoinder, party leader and Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh said the situation in Bengal is different.
“People here are devotees of Goddess Kali, and animal sacrifices are offered to Her, as well as to many other deities. Sacrifices are even offered to Goddess Durga on Navami, and the meat is consumed as ‘prasad’. Fish is even offered to the deity as ‘prasad’. This is a long-standing tradition that has persisted for ages,” Ghosh said.
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On Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and his entire Cabinet hosted Shastri for dinner at a state-run guesthouse in Kolkata.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticised the BJP and the government over the “grand welcome” extended to Shastri, as party president Subhankar Sarkar also accused the party of insulting Bengal’s people.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
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Education
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Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
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