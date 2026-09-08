‘Outsiders can’t dictate our food habits’: Congress files police complaint against Bageshwar Baba

The Congress party claimed that Shastri’s remarks hurt the sentiments of the people of Bengal. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Weeks before Durga Puja celebrations, Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Shastri’s controversial remarks against eating fish and meat during the festival have caused disquiet in West Bengal, with the BJP state chief Samik Bhattacharya distancing the party from the comments. The Congress has now filed a police complaint against Shastri.

Over the weekend, Shastri urged people not to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja and said those who did were “pakhandi (fraud)”.

The Congress also warned that attempts to divide people in Bengal along linguistic or identity lines could undermine social harmony. The Opposition party claimed that Shastri’s remarks at an event organised in Liluah, which was attended by prominent personalities, officials, and public representatives, hurt the sentiments of the people of Bengal.