Dhankhar to Bengali intelligentsia: Break silence on decimation of democracy in Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged the Bengali intelligentsia to break their silence on what he termed as the “decimation of democratic values” in the state so as to protect democracy.

Speaking to mediapersons after paying floral tributes at the statue of RSS ideologue Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his birth anniversary, the Governor said, “I shall not allow democracy to be decimated. It is my Constitutional oath and I have to protect the Constitution and law. Very tangible things have taken place over the last three years. Fear is the greatest enemy of democracy and the greatest danger to the right to life. And I see fear all around to an extent that we can’t talk about it. We have become a laboratory of human rights violations. But I will not allow democracy to be decimated in the state.”

Asserting that the Constitution allows a fair approach and equality for all, Dhankhar said the Centre has given an indication towards it through its policy of ‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’. He also called upon the people of Bengal to remember Mookherjee’s contribution at the time of Partition.

“The threat that was there at the time of Partition could be neutralised by the great efforts of this great son of Bharat Ma (Mookerjee). Danger now looms and the legacy of his efforts is being rendered vulnerable from several quarters. The greatest threat to democracy, which we cannot allow to happen, is extreme appeasement and communal patronage,” said the Governor at a programme organised by the BJP in Kolkata.

The programme was attended by party’s state unit president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others. “We have become a laboratory of violation of human rights. We cannot allow this state where democracy breathes last,” Dhankhar added.

The TMC criticised the Governor for once again targeting the state government and being a mouthpiece of the BJP. “I heard what the Governor appealed to the Bengali intelligentsia. I would rather appeal them to raise the demand to abolish the Governor’s post. The Governor is a white elephant who is staying at Raj Bhavan, having food and touring the state using taxpayers’ money. The people of Bengal shouldn’t tolerate a nominated head spitting poison against an elected government in the state,” said TMC MP Sougata Roy.

The BJP celebrated Mookherjee’s birth anniversary by organising various programmes. A rally was taken out from Gol Park to Hazra in south Kolkata, to commemorate the occasion. A lecture on Mookherjee was also held at ICCR auditorium in the evening.

Several TMC supporters protested against Suvendu Adhikari when he went to pay his tributes to Mookherjee outside the Ashutosh Mookherjee Memorial Institute in Bhowanipur. The police, however, dispersed the crowd immediately.