Dhankhar slams police after accountant held in graft case

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday accused the Kolkata Police of conducting a “politically inspired operation” to arrest a chartered accountant to impede a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department investigating the coal mafia and cow smugglers.

His comments came a day after a Kolkata Police team arrested a person identified as Gopal Aggarwal. Aggarwal was arrested in a corruption case in which a tax department official has also been named.

The police, however, said Aggarwal was not a chartered accountant. “He was named in the FIR along with an IRS, NK Singh. The case was filed in Hare Street PS related to Prevention of Corruption Act,” said an official.

Aggarwal was arrested from the Lake Thana area of South Kolkata on Saturday night, and many documents were seized. According to sources in the police, he is accused of duping people by scaring them about action by the Income Tax Department, and turning black money into white. A case against him was filed in 2018 at the Hare Street police station here.

In February 2017, the anti-fraud division of Kolkata Police had seized a slew of documents from Agarwal’s offices during a search operation. The police alleged that Agarwal was being used as a “frontman” to park and invest seemingly illegal earnings.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Dhankhar questioned the police action and called it a “politically inspired operation”. He said, “Alarmingly worrisome inputs from CA fraternity-politically inspired operation overzealously afoot @KolkataPolice headed #DD targets CAs-strategy-fishing for material to handicap team members that raided mafia #coal #cattle. Why forget ‘Be ye never so high, the law is above you’?”

Dhankhar alleged that Kolkata Police was harassing the accountant “under political pressure” to hamper the CBI and tax department teams investigating the coal mafia and cattle smugglers.

“Beneficiaries in ‘uniform’ and power in preemptive mode to compromise team members #coal #cattle mafia raids to neutralize or impede actions against them. Those spearheading this extra-legal antidotal operation are oblivious that these misadventures are often counterproductive. To vindicate my oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution and the law….and devote to the service and well-being of the people of the State, would take all steps so that public servants are politically neutral and governance @MamataOfficial is as per the Constitution,” he tweeted.

