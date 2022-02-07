Dhankhar slams govt for sharing ‘misinformation’

Accusing the state government of sharing “misinformation”, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reiterated that the government file related to two appointments in the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) was not pending for his approval.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, Dhankhar claimed that he had sought the state government’s response on 22 issues.

WB Guv: WB State Human Rights Chairman and Member appointment Files not pending with Raj Bhawan. Proliferating misinformation & disinformation industry in state challenging to democracy@PTI_News @abpanandatv @republic @Zee24Ghanta @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/lIBf20bFZf — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 6, 2022

“On December 28 last year, I got a recommendation that the government seeks to appoint former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya as the chairman (of WBHRC) and Justice Shivkanta Prasad as a member. Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya is presently a member of the Pegasus Enquiry Commission. I examined the recommendation carefully and found that the procedure was heavily flawed. So within a week of the recommendation, I told the government on January 2 that they were required to respond on 22 issues. It has been more than a month and the response is still awaited. The file with respect to the appointment of the chairman and a member of the state human rights commission is not pending with the Raj Bhawan,” he said.

“WB State Human Rights Chairman and Member appointment Files not pending with Raj Bhawan. Proliferating of misinformation and disinformation… is challenging democracy,” said the governor.