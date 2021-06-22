Dhankhar shown black flags by TMC workers in Kurseong

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags by a group of TMC supporters chanting “go back” slogans at Kurseong in Darjeeling on Monday.

Upon his return from Delhi, Dhankhar on Monday embarked on a week-long visit to north Bengal and arrived at the Bagdogra airport in the afternoon.

Dhankhar had earlier faced similar protests during the Jadavpur University convocation in 2020 and his visit to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at SSKM Hospital in the middle of the Assembly polls this year.

“The governor has insulted Bengal by going to Delhi. He is disrespecting the chair. We protested against his visit to Delhi,” TMC’s Kurseong block leader Smriti Chhetri told media.

Earlier in the day at the Bagdogra airport, Dhankhar expressed his displeasure on the state government’s alleged failure in preventing post-poll violence and called the situation “alarming”.

“After May 2, the kind of post poll violence Bengal is witnessing I am worried about it. Such violence is unacceptable. The current situation is very alarming. I have never seen such violence. These incidents questions the existence of a democratic set up. Seven weeks have gone; however, the government is still in denial mode. I question Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s silence on this,” said Dhankhar.

“The ostrich-like stance of the state administration is not acceptable,” he added.

TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “He is suffering from TV, which is not tuberculosis. He is suffering from a disease where he always wants to remain on television. He went to Delhi, met people there and now he is gone to north Bengal for the same.”

In Delhi for four days, Dhankhar had met President Ramnath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.