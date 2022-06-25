Dhankhar says Kolkata has turned into a city of retirees, sparks row

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that “the state is a hub of mafia and syndicates” and that Kolkata once known as a “City of Joy” is now a “city of retired persons”, sparking a fresh controversy.

Speaking at a programme in Kolkata, the Governor said, “The situation in this state is very dire. Despite being the Governor, I am living in the state with my head bowed. The state has now become constitutionally unstable. Kolkata is no longer the ‘City of Joy’. Kolkata is now the ‘city of retired’. There is talent and professionalism in this state. They are getting better opportunities and moving elsewhere. Professionals are not getting jobs in this state.

The last stage of the state is going on. I’m in pain.”

Reacting strongly to Dhankhar’s statement, ruling Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “I respect the Governor’s position. But anyone who insults the state cannot be accepted. The Government of Bengal has received several awards from the Centre for doing good jobs. Either the Governor does not know it, or he is lying.

Only one place in the state has deteriorated and that is the post of the Governor. Because the value of that position has decreased. The Governor has spondylosis problem that is why he is keeping his head down.”

Congress’s state president Adhir Chowdhury said, “The Governor is insulting the state. That cannot be accepted.”

However, supporting the Governor’s statement, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “The Governor is watching the state of affairs closely.”