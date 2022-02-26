scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

Dhankhar refuses to change timing of session to 2 pm

Dwivedi had on Thursday written to Dhankhar, stating that the state cabinet’s recommendation to convene the Assembly at 2 am was an “inadvertent typographical error”. He requested him to change the timing to  2 pm.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 26, 2022 6:14:32 am
West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banejee, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsGovernor Dhankhar says the new request lacks ‘jurisdictional competence’

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday refused to reschedule convening of the Legislative Assembly to 2 pm from 2 am on March 7, saying that state chief secretary HK Dwivedi’s request lacked “jurisdictional competence”.

Dwivedi had on Thursday written to Dhankhar, stating that the state cabinet’s recommendation to convene the Assembly at 2 am was an “inadvertent typographical error”. He requested him to change the timing to  2 pm.

A press release issued by the Raj Bhavan said, “After considering note dated February 24 from the Chief Secretary requesting ‘that the inadvertent typographical error may kindly be condoned and summoning of the Assembly may kindly be considered for approval on 07.03.2022 at 2 PM (instead of 2 AM) Hon ble West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has held that from constitutional perspective, no cognizance of the request of the Chief Secretary can be taken seeking variation in the decision of the Cabinet and as such, for want of jurisdictional competence the same is being returned herewith.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday talked to Dhankhar on the phone to let him know about the typographical error. To end the stalemate, the chief minister has called a state cabinet meeting on February 28.

Dhankhar has said it was “unusual” for the state government to recommend summoning of the state Assembly at midnight. “Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M,” Dhankhar had tweeted on Thursday.

“Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision,” Dhankhar wrote.

More from Kolkata

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had said that the timing may have been a “typographical error”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement