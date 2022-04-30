Dhankhar: Not being invited to convocations of several universities

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Friday criticised the education environment in the state and claimed that he is not being invited to convocation ceremonies of several universities. The Governor also alleged that some vice-chancellors “avoid” him.

Dhankhar was speaking at the ninth National Students’ Convocation-2022, organised by The Institute of Cost Accountants of India at Science City Auditorium here. “I would reflect on the worrisome scenario in the temples of education and higher learning in the state… “I am unable to sleep at night due to the the state of education in Bengal,” said Dhankhar.

He expressed concern over alleged “unionism” against him.

“As Chancellor of State Universities and Visitor of private universities, I have with concern and excruciating pain noticed unionism against the Chancellor by VCs. A shameful and shocking development,” said Dhankhar.

He congratulated the students of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India – the second largest cost and management accounting body in the world and the largest in Asia – and wished them “good future.”

In his speech, Dhankhar also described the Centre’s new educational policy as a “game-changer”.

“There has been a game changer development by way of evolution of the New Educational Policy, 2020. This envisioned policy came into being after taking note of viewpoints of all stake holders. Hope the Government here (in West Bengal) realises the import of this far sighted National Education Policy and falls in tune with national mood,” he said. Jagdeep Dhankhar added that the non-adoption of this new educational policy would be a “huge blow and setback.”