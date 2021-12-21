Dhankhar invokes Article 167 to seek Pegasus panel info

Claiming that Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi failed to provide information on how the West Bengal government reached the decision of setting up a probe panel into the alleged phone tapping using Pegasus software, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that he has invoked Article 167 of the Constitution to seek documents related to the proceedings that led to the government constituting an inquiry commission.

Article 167 of the Constitution lays down the duties of the chief minister to furnish information to the Governor.

Last week, Dhankhar called upon the chief secretary to make the documents available to him by the evening of December 18.

“I am constrained to invoke Article 167… so as to seek all connected proceedings and documentation leading to the issuance of Notification dated 26.07.2021 constituting ‘Pegasus’ Inquiry Commission. This has become necessary as the chief secretary, unfortunately, failed to provide such information,” the Governor wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Pointing to the part of the government notification in which it was stated “that provisions of… Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 have been made applicable to the proceedings of Pegasus Inquiry Commission, premised on the ‘opinion of the Governor’”, Dhankhar wrote there has been no communication whatsoever on this count from the government’s side to the governor before the notification was issued. “There has been none as a matter of fact… In such a situation, there could obviously be no formation of any opinion at my end…,” he said.

The Supreme Court, which had on October 27 appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, has stayed the ongoing inquiry by the state government-appointed commission of inquiry. The West Bengal government had constituted a two-member probe panel comprising former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur and former Calcutta High Court chief justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya.