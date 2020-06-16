Dhankhar calls virtual meeting with V-Cs on ‘education scenario’

Earlier this year, the Governor had called a meeting with the VCs at Raj Bhavan, but no one turned up for it. (File) Earlier this year, the Governor had called a meeting with the VCs at Raj Bhavan, but no one turned up for it. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed the state government to convene a virtual conference with the vice chancellors (VCs) of all state universities in the next seven days. The order weeks after tension between the state Education Department, the university heads, and the Governor over the appointment of a Pro-VC in Burdwan University.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan asked the Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department to prioritise the arrangement of the conference.

“Several representations have been received at my end from students on varied state of affairs as regards issues that continue to be open-ended because of the Covid crisis. In the larger interest of the students and the education scenario in the state, it is thought expedient to have a virtual conference with all the VCs immediately,” said Dhankhar.

Earlier this year, the Governor had called a meeting with the VCs at Raj Bhavan, but no one turned up for it. “Earlier also, I had indicated and scheduled a conference of all the VCs at Raj Bhavan so as to address issues concerning the universities, welfare of the students and to take some affirmative steps. Unfortunately, the stance of the minister in charge was judgmental in nature and to the contrary, that found no acceptance at my level and attention of the Hon’ble CM to this aspect was invited on 15.1.2020 by me. A response is awaited,” the Governor added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.