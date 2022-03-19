Dhaka attack unfortunate, says ISKCON Kolkata chapter

A day after an ISKCON Radhakanta temple was vandalised in Bangladesh capital Dhaka allegedly by a mob of over 200 people when devotees were preparing for Friday’s Holi Purnima, the Kolkata chapter of the sect on Friday termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Radharamn Das, Vice-President and Spokesperson of ISKCON, Kolkata, said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Around 8pm on Thursday, a crowd of over 200 people ransacked some parts of the temple when devotees were celebrating Holi. Some items were also taken away, we have learnt.”

Sources in the Indian government said that the issue is “essentially a land dispute”. But local cops as well as the city municipal ward officer reacted fast, sources said. “There’s a local level meeting on this on Saturday afternoon,” the source said.

Four people have been arrested in this connection and police have provided security to the temple, Das said. “Recently the UN took a resolution to combat Islamophobia. But the UN seems to have muted itself when it comes to hearing the voices of other religious minorities in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” he said.