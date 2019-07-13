Kolkata: DGCA orders inquiry into SpiceJet technician’s death

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry into the unnatural death of a SpiceJet technician at Kolkata airport on Wednesday.

Advertising

“An inquiry has already been initiated and a report will be submitted subsequently,” a DGCA official told The Indian Express. The inquiry, which was ordered on Thursday, will examine if all set protocol was maintained during the maintenance work, sources said.

Technician Rohit Pandey, 22, had died after the hydraulic doors of a plane allegedly inadvertently got closed and he was stuck between the door flaps.

“It is a very unfortunate incident and needs a proper probe. It’s important to find out if there were any lapses on part of the on-duty staff or the airlines and whether all safety norms were followed,” said another airport official.

Advertising

Following Pandey’s death, his friends have launched a campaign on social media seeking justice for Pandey.

“A trainee technician working in SpiceJet was killed when (the) landing door got closed while he was working in wheel well area. In this hour of grief we stand with the family. Rohit who was sole earner of this family (and) is survived by a widow mother and two younger sister(s). DGCA should investigate like all the matter with urgency,” read a post shared by an Airline staff, who did not wish to be named.

Pandey was found hanging from the belly of a 90-seater Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft at 1.45 am. His head and left arm were stuck inside the plane, while the rest of his body was dangling outside.

A ground staff of another airlines said, “He had come to Kolkata about three months ago. Earlier, he was in Delhi. His family lives in Mumbai.” According to his friends, Pandey used to love his job. He had joined the airline in November last year.

Another ground staff said, “There should have been one helper or other staff while maintenance work was on… There are a lot of questions that needs to be answered.”