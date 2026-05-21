‘Detect, delete, deport’: Suvendu’s new policy against ‘infiltrators’ in Bengal

The twin announcements by the CM have sent a clear message of renewed Centre–state coordination and a stringent stand on border security and infiltration.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a new “detect, delete and deport”’ framework against “infiltrators” in the state.

The state government also announced to hand over a 27-km stretch of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within two weeks, for long-pending fencing work and construction of border outposts along the India-Bangladesh International Border.

Adhikari made the announcements while addressing a press conference alongside senior BSF officials after a land transfer ceremony at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday.

Under the new mechanism — as part of what the CM described as a broader “detect, delete and deport”’ framework — the “infiltrators” detained by the state police would be handed over directly to the BSF for deportation.