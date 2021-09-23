Destiny that I should become CM through Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee

In her first public meeting for the Bhabanipur Assembly by-poll on Wednesday, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged people not to take her electoral victory for granted, and asked them to vote to ensure that she remains the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Banerjee said it was “taqdeer ka khel [fate]” that she has to get elected from Bhabanipur to become the chief minister.

She is contesting from Bhabanipur to retain her post following her defeat in Nandigram earlier this year. When TMC came to power in Bengal in 2011, Banerjee became the chief minister despite not contesting the election. In a by-poll later that year, she won the election from Bhabanipur. She finds herself in a similar situation again.

“Don’t think that Didi’s victory is secured and there is no point going out to vote for her…You will not get me as the chief minister if I don’t get each vote…I am telling you this to make you understand why each vote is important,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Ekbalpur area.

“In 2021, my party had requested me to contest from Nandigram to support the farmers’ movement. But you will be scared to know how unfairly I was defeated from there. A case is pending at the court [on counting of votes]. But it is destiny and taqdeer ka khel that Mamata Banerjee should become the chief minister from Bhabanipur.”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the TMC chief said, “Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah bhaiya ji, don’t think that you will turn India into a Taliban state.” She later addressed another public meeting in Chetla.