Despite summons, govt man will not attend SHRC hearing on Kamduni

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Basudeb Banerjee will not attend the State Human Rights Commissions hearing on Kamduni case on August 5,running risks of having arrest warrants issued against himself.

The commission had issued summons to Banerjee and Principal Secretary (Transport) Alapan Bandopadhyay to depose before it and narrate what the government has done to improve the law and order situation as well as the transport system in Kamduni,where a college girl was gangraped and murdered on June 7.

Basudeb Banerjee is not going there but Alapan is going for sure, a top source in the state government said.

The source,however,did not disclose whether Banerjee will seek exemption on some ground as attending commissions hearing is mandatory for a person who has been summoned.

I do not know who is coming or who is not but according to law,the commission can even issue arrest warrants for an absentee. But then,one can always seek exemption from being present, Commission secretary Sujoy Halder said.

The Human Rights Act gives the commission all the powers of a Civil Court trying a suit under the Code of civil Procedure,1908,and in respect to summons and enforcement of the attendance of witnesses and their examination on oath,while inquiring into the complaints under the Protection of Human Rights Act.

On July 22,former chairperson of State Womens Commission,Malini Bhattacharya had filed a complaint with the commission,saying that the villagers were still suffering from a sense of lack of security,and there still exists a blatant shortage of transport in the area.

The commission,in response to the complaint,summoned Kamduni villagers on July 29 for deposition and,following the hearing,issued summons to the two officials.

HC orders quick disposal

In response to a PIL,the Calcutta High Court today directed the Barasat court hearing the Kamduni gangrape-murder case to dispose of the trial as quickly as possible. The division bench of Chief Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also ruled that the state provide security to the witnesses if they demand for it.

The bench,hearing the PIL demanding CBI probe into the Kamduni rape incident,refused to pass such an order,although it observed that the CID,currently investigating the case,should carry out the investigation in a fair manner,which the PIL had earlier accused the CID of not doing so. The bench pointed out the trial courts power to interfere into the investigation after the chargesheet has been filed. -ens

