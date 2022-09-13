Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Even as Mamata Banerjee-led the West Bengal Police refused to permit the BJP ‘Nabanna Abhiyan (march to Nabanna)’, leaders of the main Opposition in the state said that they would continue with their march on Tuesday to protest corruption in the Trinamool government and demand the arrest of corrupt ruling party leaders.

Meanwhile, taking a preventive measure, police said that they arrested several BJP workers from across the state who were on their way to Kolkata to participate in the march.

Refusing the permission, police in their reply to the BJP stated: “This is to bring to your immediate notice that Nabanna is a ‘High-Security Zone’, and prohibitory order under section 144 Cr.PC has been promulgated at and around Nabanna vide this office Memo No 848(60)/CP dated 19.07.2022. This is to further inform you that assembly of 4 (four) or more persons is strictly prohibited at and around the Nabanna.”

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said, “This is the movement of people, and they are coming out on the road to catch thieves. No law can prevent the common people. I would say to police that they should maintain their constitutional responsibilities. Otherwise, if any law and order situation will create, we will not be responsible.”

TMC MP Shantanu Sen, however, said, “They (BJP) are trying to create unrest in the state, so police are taking necessary action to maintain law and order.”