Despite Centre not paying us our dues, we brought pro-people Budget: Mamata Banerjee

Finance Minister Amit Mitra shares a light moment with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Finance Minister Amit Mitra shares a light moment with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Monday. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying that despite the Union government not paying Rs 1 lakh crore due to the state, her government was able to present a “pro-people” Budget in the state.

“The Central government has denied the West Bengal government Rs 1 lakh crore in various segments. Every year, we have to repay a loan of Rs 50,000 crore. Despite such things, we have been able to present a pro-people Budget. This is a Budget for all the sections of the society. We do not believe in discriminating against anyone,” Mamata told mediapersons after the Budget was present in the Assembly by state Finance Minister Amit Mitra.

Accompanying Mitra at the press conference, the Chief Minister slammed the BJP government at the Centre “for introducing schemes based on religious politics”.

“All of the Central Government’s schemes are around religion, instead of thinking about what can benefit people. The Central government should focus on country’s poor economy situation instead of indulging in religious politics,” she said without elaborating.

She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to work together with the Opposition parties and refrain from the “politics of vendetta” to revive the economy.

“Every body should work together to improve the economic condition. If needed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to the Opposition parties,” the Trinamool Congress chief said.

Referring to the recent comments made by the Reserve Bank of India on the state of the economy, Mamata said that the Central government should look after the condition of the country’s econony, instead of indulging in the politics of hatred. “Whatever RBI is saying is a sensitive matter. The Union government should look after the economy, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred. The Prime Minister should take everybody along, if needed hold discussions with the Opposition parties,” Mamata said while urging the Central government to refrain from the “politics of vendetta”.

The Union government nowadays does not consult states before taking any decision, Banerjee alleged.

“We have presented a people’s Budget without having to sell any of the state PSUs. Simultaneously, we’ve spread smiles across communities. The Centre can, for a change, help make these smiles broader by working with the states. We’ll let the people decide which Budget is better,” she later tweeted.

