Deshapriya lesson turns unveiling of tallest Shiva a low-key affair

Pranab Mukherjee with Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi during the inauguration of the 51-feet Shiva idol at Bangeshwar Mahadev Mandir, in Howrah Sunday. (Partha Paul) Pranab Mukherjee with Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi during the inauguration of the 51-feet Shiva idol at Bangeshwar Mahadev Mandir, in Howrah Sunday. (Partha Paul)

TAKING a lesson from the stampede at Deshapriya Park during the pujas on the inaugural day of the ‘world’s biggest Durga idol’, authorities of Bangeshwar Mahadev Mandir in Howrah kept the inauguration of eastern India’s tallest Shiva statue Sunday a low-key affair.

“What happened at Deshapriya Park was horrific and therefore, we did not deliberately publicise today’s event which was attended by the President (Pranab Mukherjee) and top industrialists of the country. It (the statue) will gain popularity through word-of-mouth,” Prabhunath Tiwari, temple administrator, said

while speaking to The Indian Express.

On October 18, a total of 11 people were injured in the stampede at the Deshapriya Park puja where the hugely publicised Durga idol was inaugurated. The extremity of the situation was such that top Kolkata Police officials, including commissioner Surajit Kar Purakayastha, had to intervene and close the public’s entry to the pandal.

For the Sunday event, the Bangeshwar Mahadev Mandir decided not to publish any advertisements in newspapers or erect billboards informing people about the inauguration of the 51-feet-tall idol of Shiva within its premises along river Ganga.

“The idea was to popularise the temple and attract more visitors in future. Constructing this imposing structure increased its visibility for the people of Kolkata from the other side of the river as well,” Tiwari said.

Mintu Paul, an eminent artist from Kumartuly and the man behind the making of the idol, said it took about 180 days to finish the statue. “Made of fibre glass, cement and reinforced cement concrete (RCC), it weighs about three tonnes,” he said.

Sudhir Jalan, chairman, Seth Banshidar Jalan Mandir Trust, said one of their priorities has always been to keep Ganga clean, which they are ensuring by taking up a 2km-stretch along the river for cleaning.

