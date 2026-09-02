TMC office hoarding row: Derek O’Brien appears before Kolkata police
The police booked Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien following a ruckus at the party office on Camac Street on August 27 as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials removed an alleged unauthorised hoarding at the party office.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday appeared before Kolkata police for questioning over the ruckus during the removal of an alleged unauthorised hoarding at the party office.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appeared before the Shakespeare Sarani police station following a police summons.
Derek O’Brien drove to the Shakespeare Sarani police station around 10 am on Wednesday. According to sources, the MP will be questioned about the identity of certain individuals seen in the CCTV footage manhandling the police personnel during the removal of the hoarding, and also the reason for preventing the KMC officers from entering the building.
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The police filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against Banerjee, O’Brien and other leaders following a ruckus at the party office on Camac Street on August 27 as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials removed an alleged unauthorised hoarding at the party office under police assistance.
On Sunday, the police served Derek O’Brien with a first summons asking him to appear before the police on Monday at noon. However, the MP’s legal counsel reportedly sent an email on Monday morning stating that he would not be able to appear and sought more time from the police. The police then sent a second notice asking the MP to appear before it on Wednesday.
On Sunday, the police also summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, to appear on Wednesday. Three cases had been filed in the matter — two by the police and one by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation — and 14 people have been arrested so far.
A scuffle broke out while the alleged illegal hoarding at the party office building on Camac Street was being dismantled. Municipal officers and workers were allegedly stopped from entering the office, triggering a heated altercation between Trinamool workers and the police. The situation allegedly escalated when Banerjee and O’Brien arrived at the scene.
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Visuals showed O’Brien lying on the ground to obstruct the operations, while Banerjee faced allegations of harassing a KMC officer. Trinamool workers were also accused of assaulting uniformed police officers—pulling them by their collars and physically attacking them — right in front of Banerjee, with the MP reportedly not attempting to restrain the party workers.
When the issue reached the Calcutta High Court on Friday, Justice Basu Chowdhury refused to grant interim protection since the signboard had already been removed and stated that Banerjee’s plea lacked relevance.
Meanwhile, the owner of the building where the hoarding was erected sent a notice claiming that the Camac Street premises were illegally occupied by the Trinamool Congress.
The agreement was originally signed in 2020 between the property owner of 9 Camac Street and the Trinamool Youth Congress, represented by now-jailed Trinamool leader Debraj Chakraborty. The owners allege that the terms outlined in that agreement were repeatedly breached.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More