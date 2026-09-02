TMC office hoarding row: Derek O’Brien appears before Kolkata police

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday appeared before Kolkata police for questioning over the ruckus during the removal of an alleged unauthorised hoarding at the party office.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appeared before the Shakespeare Sarani police station following a police summons.

Derek O’Brien drove to the Shakespeare Sarani police station around 10 am on Wednesday. According to sources, the MP will be questioned about the identity of certain individuals seen in the CCTV footage manhandling the police personnel during the removal of the hoarding, and also the reason for preventing the KMC officers from entering the building.