Derek O’Brien tests Covid positive, state logs 752 new cases

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said he had tested positive for Covid-19. The Rajya Sabha member tweeted saying, “Have tested positive for #COVID. Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)”

The state, meanwhile, recorded 752 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 16,31,817, a health bulletin stated on Tuesday.

The state also saw seven Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 19,733.