scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Derek O’Brien tests Covid positive, state logs 752 new cases

The state also saw seven Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 19,733.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: December 29, 2021 6:02:03 am
Rajya Sabha MP from TMC Derek O'Brien (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday said he had tested positive for Covid-19. The Rajya Sabha member tweeted saying, “Have tested positive for #COVID. Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.)”

The state, meanwhile, recorded 752 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 16,31,817, a health bulletin stated on Tuesday.

More from Kolkata

The state also saw seven Covid fatalities, taking the death toll to 19,733.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement