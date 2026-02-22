‘Depression in Bay of Bengal’: Rain in Kolkata on Monday, Tuesday; here’s a list of districts

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to affect southern districts, including East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura, (Express file photo)

A depression forming in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring some wet weather to the region over the next 48 hours. While the clouds are moving in, there is no need to worry about major storms just yet.

“A depression-like system will likely trigger light to moderate rain across several districts. The weather office has confirmed that downpours are currently off the radar. Residents in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri should also keep their umbrellas handy. A separate Western Disturbance is expected to bring scattered showers to these hilly areas and the foothills,” said an India Meteorological Department officer.

