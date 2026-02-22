‘Depression in Bay of Bengal’: Rain in Kolkata on Monday, Tuesday; here’s a list of districts

A depression forming in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring some wet weather to the region over the next 48 hours. While the clouds are moving in, there is no need to worry about major storms just yet.
“A depression-like system will likely trigger light to moderate rain across several districts. The weather office has confirmed that downpours are currently off the radar. Residents in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri should also keep their umbrellas handy. A separate Western Disturbance is expected to bring scattered showers to these hilly areas and the foothills,” said an India Meteorological Department officer.
Meanwhile, due to a western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong in north Bengal.
Based on the forecast for the week beginning February 22, the initial dry spell is expected to break as the work week commences. While Sunday remains dry across the state, rainfall is projected to begin on Monday, February 23.
“Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to affect southern districts, including East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura, while light rain is expected in the northern hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. By Tuesday, this rain activity is forecast to extend to Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly,” said the officer.
A yellow warning has been issued for these early-week thunderstorms, specifically noting a potential impact on potato harvesting and a risk of lightning strikes in open areas. Despite the arrival of rain, minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable across the region, with Kolkata maintaining a range between 21°C and 31°C.
“In West Bengal, the weather on Sunday, February 22, 2026, is sunny during the day with a high temperature of 32°C and a west wind blowing at 5 mph. The current temperature is 30°C with 37 per cent humidity and a UV index of 0. For tonight, the conditions will be clear with a low temperature of 18°C and a 0% chance of precipitation,” said the officer.
In South Bengal, Kolkata and its surrounding areas like Howrah are experiencing highs of around 31°C to 33°C and lows near 20°C. In the western districts, Bankura and Purulia are slightly warmer with highs reaching 32°C and lows dipping to 17°C or 18°C, while Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman stays around 31°C.
Burdwan and Hooghly are also warm, maintaining a range between 32°C and 19°C. Moving toward the coastal areas, Digha in East Midnapore and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas are seeing maximums between 32°C and 33°C.
In North Bengal, the climate remains significantly cooler but is also warming up. Darjeeling is the coldest district with a high of 18°C and a low of 7°C, while Kalimpong is slightly milder at 22°C. In the plains, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri are seeing daytime highs of 31°C to 33°C and night temperatures around 13°C to 15°C. Cooch Behar is recorded at 30°C during the day with a low of 13°C, and Malda follows a similar pattern with a high of 30°C and a low near 19°C. Across the state, humidity levels remain moderate, and skies are generally clear to partly cloudy.
