Deocha Pahchami Coal Project: Left outfit, organisations launch stir against ‘forced land acquisition’

Levelling allegations of forced land acquisition and violence against tribals and women, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Jai Kisan Andolan and a gamut of other social organisations launched a movement Tuesday to intensify their protest against the Deocha Panchami coal project in Birbhum district and demand its withdrawal.

The organisations have launched a joint movement under the name “Birbhum Jomi, Jeebon, Jeebika o Prokriti Bachao Mahasabha” on Tuesday and fighting for the withdrawal of the proposal of the project, the leaders of the initiative said during a press conference in Kolkata. The movement also has several members of the Santhal community.

“First, the villagers don’t agree with the land acquisition process and secondly they are not in favour of any coal mining being done in the area. We will challenge the state government legally too.

“We have only one demand that the state government withdraw the proposal. We are not ready to sit for any dialogue,” said Mohan Mondal, a member of the movement.

The Deocha Pachami-Dewanganj-Harinsingha coal block has an estimated 2,102 million tonnes of coal and is spread across 9.7 km. In November 2021, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had announced a Rs 10,000-crore compensation and rehabilitation package for the project. The region is home to 3,010 families, including 1,013 from tribal communities.

He also alleged that the platform would take legal action against the police of Mohammadbazar police station who had allegedly beaten and tortured the women of Deocha village and assisted those who wanted to grab the land of the local residents by force on February 2.

The platform’s convenor Lakshmi Ram Baske said that the movement opposes the coal mining project and the rehabilitation package announced by the state government. He added that many tribal women and local villagers of the district had raised their objections against the government proposal for the project.