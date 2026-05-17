Deocha Pachami coal block: Bengal BJP alleges scams, seeks compensation data

The Deocha Pachami-Dewanganj-Harinsingha coal block has an estimated 2,102 million tonnes of coal and is spread across 9.7 km. (Representative)

Having formed the government for the first time in West Bengal, the BJP has turned its attention toward alleged irregularities in Deocha Pachami, the country’s largest coal block.

A delegation of BJP MLAs held a meeting with the District Magistrate (DM) of Birbhum Saturday, during which they formally raised concerns regarding the allocation of compensation and employment for the Deocha Pachami coal block project.

The delegation has sought a segregated list of tribal and non-tribal individuals who have received government jobs in exchange for their land.

“It was an informal meeting. Regarding the scams in Deocha Pachami, we have raised three issues and sought specific information,” said Jagannath Chattopadhyay, the BJP MLA from Suri, who was part of the delegation.