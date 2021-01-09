Denied their dues, each farmer in state will get Rs 18,000 in arrears if we win: BJP

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday promised arrears for farmers of West Bengal who were “prevented by the TMC government in the state from receiving the benefits of the Centre’s PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.” Addressing party workers in East Midnapore’s Nandigram, Vijayvargiya said each farmer of the state would get Rs 18,000 in arrears if the BJP is voted to power in the state after the upcoming Assembly polls.

The announcement from Vijayvargiya came days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicated that her government was ready to implement the central scheme in Bengal under which farmers get Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments.

“Farmers of Bengal will get their due once the Mamata Banerjee government is removed and the BJP government is voted to power. They will be paid Rs 18,000 each in arrears, the amount which has already been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in the rest of the country,” said Vijayvargiya.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who was also present at the public meeting, described the TMC as a “virus”.

“The TMC has become a virus. The BJP is the only vaccine for it. This vaccine will ensure TMC leave the state after May. The people of the state will give a befitting reply to the state government for its atrocities on common man and workers and leaders of Opposition parties. Nearly 29,000 cases have been filed against BJP workers in the state. Our workers are being killed every now and then. The previous Left Front and the current TMC dispensation failed to deliver on its promises. The BJP will ensure development for the people of the state. There is to for another parivartan (change) here,” said Ghosh.

He also slammed the ruling party for failing to retain its leaders who are defecting to the BJP. “State ministers and leaders of the TMC are leaving the party as they never got due respect and position. But Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now accusing us of breaking her party. What had she done to other parties earlier in the state?” Ghosh asked.

Intensifying attack against the Mamata Banerjee government, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy said it was wrong to drive out Tata Motors from Hooghly’s Singur in 2008.

“If we win the election, we will urge the Prime Minister to get Tata Motors back in Singur to rejuvenate industry in the state,” said Roy.

Former state minister turned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who held his first public meeting in Nandigram after switching sides, alleged that stones were thrown during the meeting to create disruption.

“Even the CPM, during its rule, had not done any such thing when the TMC held meetings. Today, stones were thrown to create disturbance and chaos,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state on January 23 to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. On December 21 last year, the Centre constituted a committee to plan the celebration of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary. The committee, headed by Shah, includes Netaji’s family members, apart from historians and other eminent personalities of Azad Hind Fauj, founded by Bose.