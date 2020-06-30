scorecardresearch
‘Denied’ nod for virtual meeting with V-Cs, Bengal Governor writes to CM

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: June 30, 2020 11:58:24 am
Kolkata coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases Kolkata, coronavirus deaths West Bengal, West Bengal COVID deaths, Kolkata news, city news, Indian Express Jagdeep Dhankhar (Express)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing his disappointment of not allowing him to hold a virtual conference with vice-chancellors of state universities.

Sharing a copy of the letter, Dhankhar said in a tweet, “Response @itspcofficial for my meeting with VCs ‘that same was not necessary’ is shocking. Equally farcical is stance “that there is no provision for Virtual Conference with Vice Chancellors under the Rules”. Urged @MamataOfficial to contain this unconstitutional drift.”

Dhankhar had called for a virtual conference with vice-chancellors of all state universities earlier this month.

“Welfare of students is of paramount importance. It has to be accorded highest priority. State of affairs @itspcofficial needs toning up. Stressing students by delay in decision making is worrisome. Have invited urgent attention @MamataOfficial given its ramifications,” added the Governor.

Also, earlier this year, the Governor had called for a meeting with vice-chancellors at Raj Bhavan. However, no one had turned up to attend it.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by party MP Arjun Singh met Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening, to draw his attention on rising atrocities on BJP workers in the state. The delegation sought his intervention to stop such attacks and urged him to look into the matter.

 

