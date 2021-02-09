Denied entry to ‘sensitive pockets’: BJP ‘parivartan yatra’ takes alternative route

The BJP on Monday took an alternative route for its “parivartan yatra [march for change]” in Murshidabad district after the police stopped its vehicle from entering some of the district’s sensitive pockets.

BJP national president JP Nadda had flagged off the yatra from Nabadwip in Nadia district on February 6 as part of the party’s outreach programme ahead of the Assembly elections. It travelled through Nakasipara before entering Murshidabad on February 7.

BJP leader Gourishankar Ghosh said the party had intimated the district administration about the route in advance and no objection was raised by the police then.

However, according to a senior district police officer, the vehicle, on its way to Berhampore was asked to avoid a particular route where a few sensitive pockets lie. The vehicle was stopped as it was passing by Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Beldanga in Murshidabad.

State BJP leader Kalyan Choubey said,””We held discussions with the police before charting the route of the yatra. We were taken by surprise when the police stopped us at Beldanga. We sat on the street there for at least three hours to mark our protest. Later, as suggested by the police, we decided to take an alternative route via National Highway-34 bypass as we wanted to avoid any untoward situation.”

In the next few days, four more “raths [vehicles]”are set to roll out in different parts of the state.