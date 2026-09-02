Dengue cases nearly half in state this year, no need to worry: Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Tuesday that West Bengal has registered 50 per cent less dengue cases this year as compared to the last, as he assured people of taking all precautionary measures to contain the disease.
The remarks came after the Chief Minister held a meeting with health officials at Swasthya Bhavan to review the dengue situation in the state. One person has died from the disease, while there were 148 dengue positive cases across the state, Adhikari said following the review meeting.
“There is nothing to create a hullabaloo. The situation is fine. Last year, we had around 7,600 dengue positive cases, and this year the figure is just above 4,000. It is 50 per cent less during this particular time,” Adhikari told reporters at Swasthya Bhavan.
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Referring to this decrease in cases, he said, “I would not call it a success of the state government. The common people have become aware. That is why we are seeing this number.”
Adhikari said, “A few dengue cases have been found in 12 wards of Kolkata. So far, 61 wards of the metropolis have been declared dengue-free.” Among other districts of the state, Murshidabad and Nadia have the highest number of dengue cases. Nine were reported in Amtala under Nawda Police Station in Murshidabad district, and 11 in Chakdah in Nadia district, he said.
Adhikari said the health department has been asked to monitor the situation till November.
The CM has also instructed officials to distribute mosquito nets and use fog machines to fight the disease.
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“Sufficient testing kits are available… It has been said that if there is a slight fever, do not neglect it, if there is a fever for more than two days or if the temperature is high, a free dengue test can be done. The family members of the 148 people who have been infected should also be monitored, and arrangements should be made to stop further spread of disease in that area… Where two or three people in a neighborhood have dengue, fog machines should be used in very limited quantities,” said Adhikari.
Besides, a special cleaning drive will be conducted in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area on September 3, 4 and 5, the chief minister informed.
TMC govt used to fudge dengue data: CM
Adhikari alleged that the previous Trinamool Congress government tried to fudge the data on dengue cases, claiming that doctors were not allowed to record such infections. “Even if someone was infected, doctors could not write it down,” he alleged.
He, however, urged the officials to record the data “without fear”, while assuring no information will be hidden about the disease.
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“Don’t hide dengue…If there is dengue, they will write it down. There is no problem. The municipality and administration are capable of dealing with dengue,” Adhikari told the doctors.
At the same time, he advised the people of the state, “If there is fever, especially if it lasts for more than 2 days, do not ignore it. There is a free test facility. Get it done.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More