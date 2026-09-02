Dengue cases nearly half in state this year, no need to worry: Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Tuesday that West Bengal has registered 50 per cent less dengue cases this year as compared to the last, as he assured people of taking all precautionary measures to contain the disease.

The remarks came after the Chief Minister held a meeting with health officials at Swasthya Bhavan to review the dengue situation in the state. One person has died from the disease, while there were 148 dengue positive cases across the state, Adhikari said following the review meeting.

“There is nothing to create a hullabaloo. The situation is fine. Last year, we had around 7,600 dengue positive cases, and this year the figure is just above 4,000. It is 50 per cent less during this particular time,” Adhikari told reporters at Swasthya Bhavan.