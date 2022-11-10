scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Dengue cases cross 40,000 in Bengal, Hakim leads awareness drive in Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that dengue cases are witnessing a downward trend in the state.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim during a dengue awareness drive on Wednesday.

With the state grappling with rapidly increasing dengue cases, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday wielded a shovel and was seen cleaning a street here in an effort to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness to keep dengue at the bay. Thus far, according to an estimate, the state has recorded more than 40,000 dengue cases, including over 500 in the city.

“The civic body is making all possible efforts to combat the dengue outbreak and holding campaigns to make people aware of the situation. I would urge the people of the city to take the issue seriously and stay more vigilant. The accumulation of water and garbage on the roofs and backyards of houses should be checked. People must ensure the area in and around their house is clean so that mosquitoes don’t breed,” said Hakim, Bengal Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Minister, who also inspected an under-construction building in Chetla area.

