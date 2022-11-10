Dengue cases cross 40,000 in Bengal, Hakim leads awareness drive in Kolkata

With the state grappling with rapidly increasing dengue cases, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday wielded a shovel and was seen cleaning a street here in an effort to make people aware of the importance of cleanliness to keep dengue at the bay. Thus far, according to an estimate, the state has recorded more than 40,000 dengue cases, including over 500 in the city.

“The civic body is making all possible efforts to combat the dengue outbreak and holding campaigns to make people aware of the situation. I would urge the people of the city to take the issue seriously and stay more vigilant. The accumulation of water and garbage on the roofs and backyards of houses should be checked. People must ensure the area in and around their house is clean so that mosquitoes don’t breed,” said Hakim, Bengal Urban Development & Municipal Affairs Minister, who also inspected an under-construction building in Chetla area.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that dengue cases are witnessing a downward trend in the state.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, allegd, “Since Firhad Hakim became Kolkata Mayor, dengue-positive cases have shot up in the city. He should be called a dengue minister. The entire city has become a dustbin. Civic body officials do not undertake mass-scale cleaning drives leading to this alarming situation.”