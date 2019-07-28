Demands pending, junior doctors of Bengal plan rally on July 30

Junior doctors may take to the streets again to push for their pending demands over which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier made assurances to them during their week-long strike after a violent attack on junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Hospital last month. On Saturday, junior doctors also held a meeting with the DGP and other senior police officers in presence of health officials in connection with their demands.

On June 11, following an assault on two junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital the previous night, junior doctors in Kolkata began protesting and demanding adequate security to medical professionals and on June 17, the CM met 31 junior doctors and promised them that justice would be delivered.

Now, junior doctors are likely to take out a rally from NRS to Lalbazar headquarters “to remind” the police and administration of their unfulfilled demands. Although five persons were initially arrested in connection with the attack, they were were released soon after the CM’s assurance to the doctors. The proposed rally will be taken out from NRSMC and a deputation at Lalbazar will also be organised at 2 pm on July 30.

Medical students, junior as well as senior doctors are likely to take part in the proposed rally. However, a final decision on it will be taken on July 29.

“Saturday’s meeting was a follow up regarding our demands. We want to hold a rally to Lalbazar. However, the police sought time for further action. We have also been satisfied with the steps taken by police and administration to ensure security in the hospital. Their intent have been positive and so we will wait till Monday before a final decision on the rally, said Archisman Bhattacharya, representative of junior doctors.

“We wanted police to tell us about the progress of the case. Police informed us that they have identified a few more persons on connection with the attack. As soon as they get strong evidence, they will be arrested. Cases against doctors have already been withdrawn”, added Bhattacharya.

“There is a positive attitude, such incidents take place even now but the police act promptly. Security measures at medical colleges have been enhanced,” added another junior doctor.

When contacted, senior health official Pradip Mitra said, “They [junior doctors] had several demands, many have been fulfilled already. Orders for appointment of PRO have been done, but they can’t be stationed in the hospital in one day. Senior police officers have been designated for all medical colleges 24X7. Their demand for including them in Rogi Kalyan Samiti has also been fulfilled. Now, they have some grievances over police action regarding specific cases that are being discussed. Security measures at hospitals have been enhanced.”

Among the demands by junior doctors

* Enhance security measures at hospitals.

* Patient identification with the help of Aadhaar or any other biometric method.

* Patients have to sign a contract that will clearly say that if any property is destroyed by the patient’s kin, patient has to bear the compensation failing which he/she will be barred from getting any treatment free of cost

* If a doctor is verbally abused or physically assaulted, video footage or CCTV footage will be given to the central organization headed by ex-SC judge and lawyers. If the CCTV footage is destroyed, hospital super will be held liable

* Fast track court especially for assault on doctors

* Helpline for doctors by the Centre for registering complaints against political leaders should be there. In cases where ruling party is found to be misusing its powers, CBI enquiry should be ordered.

* Arrest of those who circulate hate messages against doctors on social media.

* Women rights violation against women doctors should be made grave offense

* Any reporter from now on needs to verify his/her medical related story before publishing, if clearance is not given by a panel of doctors or former HC judges, report will be deemed against law

* Health budget should be minimum of 5% of the total budget

* All patients’ counselling should be done under audio visual surveillance

* Death declaration needs to be announced by the RMO on duty in the presence of armed guards

* The total cost of medical education per student over 4.5 years should be made public. For 110 beds, 1 ICU bed with ventilation should be there.