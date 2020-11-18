‘Delinquency in uniform’: Bengal Governor slams police over ‘heckling’ of BJP MP

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had brought the matter to the notice of the state security advisor. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday accused the West Bengal Police and the state administration of “gross dereliction of duty”, claiming that proper treatment was not accorded to BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Sunday when he went to pay tributes to Army jawan Subodh Ghosh in Nadia district. Ghosh died last week in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sarkar on Monday alleged he was heckled and insulted by the police before being allowed to pay tributes to the soldier in Raghunathpur village. The alleged incident occurred at a school ground where the soldier’s body was kept. Trinamool Congress leaders, including the party’s Krishnanagar MP Mohua Moitra, did not face any obstruction. The state administration has denied the allegation and said what occurred was due to a “simple misunderstanding”.

Seeking a report from the state government, Dhankhar on Tuesday tweeted, “Police ‘Political neutrality’ @MamataOfficial in flames! Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia.”

He added, “Democracy @MamataOfficial shamed! Ruling party MP a guest and opposition MP so browbeaten on such solemn occasion. Exemplary consequences for this delinquency in uniform @WBPolice must if democracy is to survive. Public servants acting politically would face wrath of law.”

The Governor said he had brought the matter to the notice of the state security advisor. Dhankhar had criticised the police over the matter on Monday too. “Alerted State Security Official @MamataOfficial Surajitkar Purkayastha. I have frankly no idea of obligations at your end for want of information from the State, but surely anyone concerned with governance would be shaken at such outrageous transgressions by persons in uniform,” he added.

Later on Tuesday, Dhankhar said he had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, inviting her attention to the law-and-order situation in the state.

“Invited attention @MamataOfficial ‘Rule of law and democracy can never countenance state apparatus @WBPolice @KolkataPolice @HomeBengal inspired implication of innocent citizens in false criminal cases at the behest of political masters to subserve political ends,” said Dhankhar, sharing a copy of the letter dated November 15.

“Urged @MamataOfficial to sensitise police & administration to be ‘politically neutral’. Public servants working as political workers pose serious threat to constitutionalism, democratic governance & rule of law. Long arm of law is bound to catch up with such delinquency,” he said.

The governor added, “There should be [an] audit of cases @MamataOfficial under NDPS Act since 2016 & focus on all implications henceforth. Earlier cautioned at inputs of dare-devilish intimidatory tactics to browbeat opponents by implication in all kinds of false heinous cases to serve political ends.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd