Delhi visit routine, will talk about dues with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

Terming her three-day visit to Delhi a “routine” one, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she would raise various issues related to the state’s economy during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kolkata airport before leaving for the national Capital, Mamata said that she will talk about the Central funds due to the state and disinvestment of PSUs with the Prime Minister. “There are some funds which are due to the state. Then there is the condition of PSUs, like Air India, BSNL (which are being disinvested). They (workers and staff) come to us with their problems… Will also talk about matters like the merger of public sector banks,” she said.

“I stay in Kolkata 365 days and rarely go out. But for government work sometimes I have to go to Delhi. Parliament, President and Prime Minister are in Delhi. It has been a long time since I visited Delhi,” the Chief Minister added.

Mamata, who has been consistently attacking the Central government over the economic slowdown, is scheduled to meet PM Modi on Wednesday. The last time the two leaders met was at the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan on May 25, 2018.

Earlier in the day, Mamata greeted the PM on his 69th birthday on Twitter. Modi also took to the microblogging site to thank Banerjee, whom he referred to as ‘Didi’.