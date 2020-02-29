Delhi riots: Violence antithetical to democracy, not in our culture, says Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the violence in Delhi and criticised those who sees prospects of growth and opportunity in it.

Follow Delhi violence LIVE updates here

“Those who see in violence prospects of growth or opportunity are just not civil. Violence in thought /action calls for unqualified condemnation. To hate one form of violence and ignore or observe silence on the other is a crime against humanity. Such selective approach inhuman,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.

Those who see in violence prospects of growth or opportunity are just not civil. Violence in thought /action calls for unqualified condemnation. To hate one form of violence and ignore or observe silence on the other is a crime against humanity. Such selective approach inhuman. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 28, 2020

The comments from the Governor came days after over 40 people were killed in violence in Delhi. Later, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Dhankhar said: “I strongly condemn violence wherever it is. Violence is antithetical to democracy and is not in our culture. Violence is not promoted by our ethos. An incident is always painful. But I am sure we must have proportionate view of events in larger interest of the nation. Playing politics over violence, seeking opportunities in violence is absolutely most belittling contempt of any human being. We should never look for opportunities when there is violence.”

On meeting State Election Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Das on Thursday, the Governor said, “I noticed what happened in 2018 (state panchayat polls). I noticed what happened in 2013 (state panchayat polls). I noticed why people holding their position at the point of time was stressed. I therefore thought it is a wiser thing not to look at stables after horses are gone. The horses are very much here. So, I invited him, discussed with him, gave him full details and indicated there must be level-playing field for every candidate and every political party,” the Governor said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.