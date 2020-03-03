Delhi riots: Cong, Left demand Amit Shah’s resignation

Left Front chairman Biman Bose with state Congress chief Somen Mitra at the against the Delhi riots, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul) Left Front chairman Biman Bose with state Congress chief Somen Mitra at the against the Delhi riots, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The Congress and the Left parties on Monday took out a joint protest march against the riots in Northeast Delhi and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

They alleged that the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have an understanding.

State Congress president Somen Mitra, Left Front chairman Biman Bose and other leaders took out the march from Raja Subodh Mallick Square to Esplanade in Central Kolkata.

Speaking to reporters, Mitra said, “The Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry and Home Minister Amit Shah has failed to control the violence and save lives. Therefore, we demand the resignation of Amit Shah as he failed as Union Home Minister.”

At least 47 people were killed and over 200 injured as violence broke out in Northeast Delhi last week.

“We are protesting against the Delhi violence. I heard that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described deaths in Delhi as genocide. But she hardly uttered a word when the violence was going on. Now, that everybody is speaking up against it, she decided to make her voice heard,” said Bose.

The veteran CPM leader also accused the TMC chief of having an understanding with the BJP.

“Recently, both of them had lunch together in Bhubaneshwar. This goes to show that there is a tacit understanding between both parties,” added Bose.

Shah and Banerjee had lunch together on Friday at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, where they were also joined by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The lunch was hosted by Patnaik after the Eastern Zonal Council meeting there.

CPI(M) and Congress activists had taken out rallies in various areas of north, central, and south Kolkata on Sunday during Shah’s visit. The activists waved black flags outside the airport. The Union minister’s effigies were also burnt in Park Circus area.

