DPS holds career counselling session

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, here in collaboration with IC3 (International Career and College Counselling), on Saturday hosted the IC3 Regional Forum on its campus.

Over 80 high school delegates from the country attended the forum.

According to a press release issued by DPS, the objective of the IC3 Movement is to bring counselling to every school.

Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri felicitated the guests during the programme. A career fair was also organised for the students and parents. ENS