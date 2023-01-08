scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

DPS holds career counselling session

According to a press release issued by DPS, the objective of the IC3 Movement is to bring counselling to every school.

Over 80 high school delegates from the country attended the forum. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
DPS holds career counselling session
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, here in collaboration with IC3 (International Career and College Counselling), on Saturday hosted the IC3 Regional Forum on its campus.

Over 80 high school delegates from the country attended the forum.

According to a press release issued by DPS, the objective of the IC3 Movement is to bring counselling to every school.

More from Kolkata

Principal Joyoti Chaudhuri felicitated the guests during the programme. A career fair was also organised for the students and parents. ENS

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 03:59 IST
Next Story

‘Duare Sarkar’ gets Centre’s award, considered best among 800

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close