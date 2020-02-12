Delhi debacle will have no impact on party’s prospects in Bengal: BJP

According to BJP national secretary Sinha, the people in Bengal have given the BJP mandate by helping them win 18 seats. (File photo) According to BJP national secretary Sinha, the people in Bengal have given the BJP mandate by helping them win 18 seats. (File photo)

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said that party’s debacle in the Delhi Assembly election “will have no impact on the party’s electoral prospects in West Bengal”, where the election is due next year.

“Every election is different and is fought on different issues. Today’s result in Delhi will have no bearing in 2021 West Bengal polls. Here, people have given us a mandate in 2019 by helping us win 18 seats. They are against the TMC and will vote for the BJP next year,” Sinha said.

The BJP headquarters in central Kolkata wore a deserted look.

However, sources in the party said that Delhi results will hamper the cadre’s morale in the upcoming civic polls in Bengal. “We have to rethink our strategy to counter the TMC here. It is a big setback for our party in Delhi but not so in Bengal. But we have to work hard to stop its effect here,” said a senior party leader.

