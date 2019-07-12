Delhi court summons Abhishek over ‘false affidavit’

A Delhi court Thursday summoned Diamond Harbour TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing a false affidavit with his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Abhishek to appear before the court on July 25.

Advertising

“There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against the respondent, Abhishek Banerjee,… Accordingly, Abhishek Banarjee is summoned for commission of offence of under section 125A (filing false affidavit) of the Representation of People Act,” the judge said.

The complainant in the case, Sarthak Chaturvedi, alleged that Abhishek had declared himself as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management in 2009. Chaturvedi claimed that the declaration was false because the MBA course of “IIPM is not a degree and is not recognized by UGC or any other authority in India”. ENS