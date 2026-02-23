Delhi CM Rekha Gupta targets Mamata Banerjee: ‘A woman CM and women in Bengal not safe’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday hit out at the TMC-ruled government in West Bengal over issues of safety and security for women and lawlessness in the state.

Addressing the Mahila Sammelan at Science City, Kolkata, Gupta also alleged that although the central government has several schemes, the TMC government wants everything in its name.

Drawing a comparison with BJP-ruled Delhi, Gupta said, “When I left for Kolkata today, I was thinking that in Bengal there is ‘Didi’ and in Delhi there was ‘Bhaiya’. We removed ‘Bhaiya’, now it’s ‘Didi’s’ time. Both are the same. In everything they want their name. Why should we give? It is the common man’s money and it should be put to their use. Who are they to stop it? We send crores of money for the people of Bengal, but it is not reaching them. Where is it going if not to the public? Bengal has the right to live with respect.”

CM Gupta’s first stop in the city was Kalighat temple, where she offered prayers to Goddess Kali, and later visited the state BJP party office in Salt Lake before leaving.

Gupta alleged that her West Bengal counterpart approached the Supreme Court herself, donning a black coat, to stall the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and prevent the identification of infiltrators. “But when it comes to the safety and security of women and girls, where is the Chief Minister then?” she asked.

“In Bengal, every day infiltrators come in and snatch away the rights of the rightful citizens of this state. Many schools in Bengal have closed down as there are no teachers, but she will not implement the central education schemes. She doesn’t want the youth to be educated. The highest crime rate is in Bengal, child marriage is highest in Bengal. All this is so shameful. She introduced a scheme like Kanyashree to cheat the people of Bengal. One should demand that the girls and women of Bengal want safety, security and education, and there has to be an end to her corruption,” Gupta said.

Speaking about the poor condition of Bengal compared to other states, Gupta alleged that the state government had failed to respond adequately to crimes against women.

Story continues below this ad

“We have not seen such poor conditions in any other state in the country, where there is a woman Chief Minister and the women are not safe and respected. It is a shame. So many stories we have heard, like the RG Kar hospital doctor rape and murder which shook the entire country, but it did not reach the ears of Mamata Banerjee. Then the Durgapur rape case, to which the CM (Mamata) said, ‘Why did she (the victim) go out at night?’ She doesn’t question the culprits but blames the victim,” Gupta said.

“A woman Chief Minister who supports criminals cannot be Mamata. The entire country is developing: be it the sector of jobs, infrastructure, But Bengal, which was once at the forefront is now lagging behind. This is so because of the present government, which only wants power and can do anything for that power. No longer will the people of Bengal tolerate those who stop the growth of the state and attack the safety and security of women. In Bengal, where there is lawlessness, no development, appeasement politics, Hindu festivals are stopped for some other religion’s programs and infiltrators are welcomed, we do not require such a state government,” Gupta said while blaming the current state government for the condition of West Bengal.

Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who was also present, spoke about the safety and security of women in Bengal. “Today, Bengal has a woman Chief Minister, but regarding women’s security, West Bengal is the most talked about. Even after having a woman CM, the women are not safe and secure. It’s not just the RG Kar single incident, but there are many such incidents like Sandeshkhali. At that time, I had come with the party delegation. We were not allowed to go, but through video calling, we had spoken to women who were living in tremendous fear. In West Bengal, one after another incident is happening, and we know how bad the situation is. This ‘Didi’s’ government is quiet and they give protection to the perpetrators, which is why the perpetrators are fearless. Siliguri shelter home, even there, women are not safe. This government does not care,” Devi said.

Devi alleged that due to greed for power, there has been an increased distance between the Bengal CM and the people of this state. “She no longer thinks of serving the people of this state, but she only protects those who try to break the country. Bengal has become the den for crime,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

“The TMC wants outsiders to come and take away the benefits of an Indian citizen. SIR means ‘Sirf Indian Rahege’, but TMC is opposing it just for vote banks. For us, national security is priority, but for TMC, it is only about appeasement politics. Today, ‘ma’ is unsafe, ‘mati’ is filled with infiltrators, and ‘manush’ is struggling with corruption, so they have to be removed,” said Devi.

Both leaders urged women in the state to be united and assert their strength, invoking the imagery of Goddess Durga as well as fight against the TMC government.