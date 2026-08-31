‘Defeat TMC democratically’: CM Suvendu Adhikari’s mantra to keep BJP in power in Bengal

Three months after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday outlined the party’s two-pronged approach to remain in power in the state – “defeat TMC democratically and ensure that the CPI(M) does not make a comeback”.

Speaking at a public meeting in Nandigram, one of the two Assembly seats from where he won in this year’s election, Adhikari said that Nandigram remained his priority. “You had elected me once again, and I have been serving as chief minister for around three-and-a-half months. For a government, this is not a very long period. Yet, 32 new roads are being constructed and renovated, while the foundation stones for several new roads have also been laid,” he said as he exhorted people to vote for the BJP in the bypoll.

“Last time you made me win by 82,000 votes. You remember that? This time the record has to be broken,” said Adhikari, who launched several rural development and infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and healthcare.

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While Adhikari had retained Bhabanipur, where he had defeated TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he vacated Nandigram. The Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the bypoll dates.

Accusing his predecessor Mamata Banerjee of delaying the railway project for Nandigram after losing to him in the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari claimed that only six acres of land were required for the project and that around three-and-a-half acres had already been handed over to the Railways by his government. “We will give the remaining land as well. By March next year, I will board the train at Nandigram railway station,” he said.

Recalling the 2007 anti-land acquisition agitation in Nandigram in which 14 people were killed in police firing during the Left Front rule, Adhikari said the area had a history of resisting both British rule and political oppression.

He alleged that the previous TMC government failed to resolve several cases and issues involving people associated with the Nandigram movement and claimed that the process of withdrawing thousands of cases registered against local people had begun. “There will not be a single case against you. The process of withdrawing all the cases filed against you has already started,” he said.

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The chief minister also referred to families affected by past violence, saying pending issues relating to death certificates and employment for the families of those killed had been addressed by his government.

The chief minister announced several projects for Nandigram-1 and 2 blocks, and also spoke about development and service-oriented projects worth nearly Rs 300 crore, including Annapurna Yojana and Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Taking a dig at the previous TMC government’s ‘Swasthya Sathi’ card, he said that facilities were available in 1,700 hospitals in the state. “But under the two new schemes — CM’s Health Insursance Scheme and centre’s Ayushman Bharat, in addition to 1,900 government and private hospitals in the state, benefits will also be available at premier hospitals such as AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, CMC Vellore, Tata Cancer Hospital in Mumbai, and Dr. Reddy’s in Bangalore, Chandigarh PGI, Nagpur, Surat, and Hyderabad,” he said.

Adhikari claimed, “Kendramari, Mohammadpur, Samsabad—the minority-dominated villages—did not give me even a single vote. Today, take the money for the house and go enjoy yourselves, and also take the Ayushman Bharat card.”

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“In August, Rs 3,000 was transferred to each of the accounts of 67,000 women in Nandigram under the Annapurna Yojana. Verification work is underway for another 5,000 names. If they are found eligible, they too will receive this money soon.”

The work on the ‘Matri Maa’ building has begun at Nandigram District Hospital, where night shelter facilities will be available for the relatives of patients, the CM said, adding, “In addition, a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra will be opened, and the number of beds at the Reapara Rural Health Centre has been increased from 30 to 60. Also, Nandigram will now have its own police morgue.”

He specifically referred to migrant workers from Nandigram living in cities outside the state, saying they too would be able to access the health benefits under the new system.