Kolkata: Decomposed body of woman found, son says she died 6 days ago

Police on Monday recovered the decomposed body of a 77-year-old woman from her house in Salt Lake and detained her son who said that his mother died around six days ago. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Bhattacharya.

Advertising

“In presence of (her son) Maitro Bhattacharya, the dead body of Krishna was recovered in highly decomposed condition. The body has been sent for post mortem. The actual time and cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A case of unnatural death case has been registered”, said Amit Javalgi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters).

In a similar incident in 2015 June , police had found one Partho De living with the skeleton of his sister and the corpses of his dogs in Kolkata.

Explained Cases show lack of acceptance for the mentally ill This is not such first incident when a person has been found living with the body of a loved one. In the last three years, at least 5 such cases have come to light in the state. A psychiatrist pointed out that these cases are proof of the lack of acceptance when it comes to mental illness, and such cases are more to do with the person affected being too ill to realise that their loved ones are not alive. “Usually, families facing such mental issues keep their distance from society. It is our responsibility to make such people feel they are not criminals, but just suffering from a disease like any other patient,” the psychiatrist added.

According to police, one Tarun Kumar Porel called Bidhannagar North Police Station informing that Maitro told him his mother died five-six days ago. Police found that the woman’s body was found lying inside a room. Police suspect that she might have died about 17-18 days back.

Sources said that Maitro’s father was a doctor at SSKM hospital while Krishna was a private school teacher. Maitro also told police that he was likely to bury her body inside his house as per her mother’s wish. Photocopies of documents like ration card, school certificates were pasted at the wall near the main gate.

Police said they are consulting doctors to verify if Maitro was of sound mind. In April this year, one Shubhabrata Majumdar was arrested in Behala area for preserving his mother’s body inside a refrigerator for about three years.