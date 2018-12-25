Kolkata: Decomposed body of woman found, son says she died 6 days ago

Police on Monday recovered the decomposed body of a 77-year-old woman from her house in Salt Lake and detained her son who said that his mother died around six days ago. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Bhattacharya.
“In presence of (her son) Maitro Bhattacharya, the dead body of Krishna was recovered in highly decomposed condition. The body has been sent for post mortem. The actual time and cause of death is yet to be ascertained. A case of unnatural death case has been registered”, said Amit Javalgi Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters).
In a similar incident in 2015 June , police had found one Partho De living with the skeleton of his sister and the corpses of his dogs in Kolkata.
Cases show lack of acceptance for the mentally ill
According to police, one Tarun Kumar Porel called Bidhannagar North Police Station informing that Maitro told him his mother died five-six days ago. Police found that the woman’s body was found lying inside a room. Police suspect that she might have died about 17-18 days back.
Sources said that Maitro’s father was a doctor at SSKM hospital while Krishna was a private school teacher. Maitro also told police that he was likely to bury her body inside his house as per her mother’s wish. Photocopies of documents like ration card, school certificates were pasted at the wall near the main gate.
Police said they are consulting doctors to verify if Maitro was of sound mind. In April this year, one Shubhabrata Majumdar was arrested in Behala area for preserving his mother’s body inside a refrigerator for about three years.