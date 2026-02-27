Decomposed body of medical student found in Kalyani’s JNM Medical College and Hospital hostel, boarders blame management for ‘lack of security’

The decomposed body of a final-year medical student was recovered from a hostel room at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s Kalyani Thursday.

The deceased student has been identified as Pulak Haldar, 24. He hailed from Diamond Harbour in the South 24 Parganas.

According to police sources, a foul smell began emanating from Haldar’s room in the hostel on Thursday morning. Thereafter, boarders found Haldar’s room locked from the inside. The college authorities and the Kalyani police station were informed. The police eventually broke down the door and recovered the decomposed body.

Haldar’s classmates claimed they had no contact with him for three days prior to the discovery of his body. Haldar reportedly lived alone in a room. Due to the state of decomposition, it is estimated that the death occurred at least two to three days ago, said a police officer.