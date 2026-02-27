Decomposed body of medical student found in Kalyani’s JNM Medical College and Hospital hostel, boarders blame management for ‘lack of security’

The decomposed body of a final-year medical student was recovered from a hostel room at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s Kalyani Thursday.
The deceased student has been identified as Pulak Haldar, 24. He hailed from Diamond Harbour in the South 24 Parganas.
According to police sources, a foul smell began emanating from Haldar’s room in the hostel on Thursday morning. Thereafter, boarders found Haldar’s room locked from the inside. The college authorities and the Kalyani police station were informed. The police eventually broke down the door and recovered the decomposed body.
Haldar’s classmates claimed they had no contact with him for three days prior to the discovery of his body. Haldar reportedly lived alone in a room. Due to the state of decomposition, it is estimated that the death occurred at least two to three days ago, said a police officer.
“His classmates thought he was busy with exam preparations, which is scheduled for March 5,” the police officer added.
Meanwhile, boarders alleged that there was a lack of security in the hostel.
“There aren’t even CCTV cameras. Anyone can easily enter the hostel from the outside. The authorities must also answer why a student was staying alone in a room,” said a boarder on condition of anonymity.
Refuting the allegations, Additional Medical Superintendent S Bandyopadhyay told media persons, “The hostel follows all rules. However, interfering in someone’s personal space or inside their room is not within the jurisdiction of the authorities.
College principal Manidip Pal said, “It is very unfortunate. He (Haldar) was staying alone in his room. There are a few twin-sharing rooms and some single-occupancy ones. The entire matter has been reported to the police. They are investigating, and it is not possible to say anything more at this time.”
The police stated that preliminary examinations have found no visible injury marks or cuts on the body. The body has been sent to AIIMS Kalyani for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
“We are questioning several classmates and investigating all possible angles,” a senior police officer said.
The deceased student’s father identified the body. He shared that he last spoke with his son on February 20 and had been unable to contact him since then.
