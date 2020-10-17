Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in their Kolkata home

The bodies were shifted to Baghajatin State General Hospital, where the two were officially declared dead at about 11.20 pm. The house has been locked by officials. (Representational)

An 88-year-old woman and her son were found dead in their home in Kolkata’s Patuli area on Thursday night, the police said on Friday. They were identified as Manjushree Mitra, and her son Subhomay Mitra.

“We received information yesterday at around 7.15 pm abouta a foul smell emanating from a house in Patuli. Accordingly, a team went to the spot, where a number of people had gathered,” said an official who did not wish to be be named.

The gate of the two-storey house in Kanungo Park was found locked. The police broke it open and entered to find Manjushree dead on the ground floor. Her body had decomposed. On searching the ground floor, the police found Subhomay hanging from a ceiling.

The bodies were identified by a local resident, 77-year-old Shankarananda Guha, who said Subhomay’s father Snehamoy Mitra used to run a bookshop in Lake Market.

After his death, the shop went to his bachelor son, who recently lost its possession. Subhomay was a contractual employee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) till about three months ago.

“He was mentally stressed and used to look after his crippled and ailing mother, who rarely came outside in the last few months. The victims were last seen about seven days back,” said the official

The bodies were shifted to Baghajatin State General Hospital, where the two were officially declared dead at about 11.20 pm. The house has been locked by officials.

“During inquiry, neither was any foul play detected nor was any complaint received. Arrangement is being made for holding inquest and PM [post-mortem] examinations of the dead bodies. An unnatural death case has been registered in Patuli police station,” said the official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd