West Bengal: Decomposed bodies of state law minister’s kin found in Asansol

Decomposed body of state law minister Moloy Ghatak’s relatives was found inside their house in Asansol on Monday. Prima facie police suspect it to be a suicide, however, they are yet to confirm the actual cause of death.

The deceased have been identified as Joyshree Ghatak (60) and her daughter Neelam (40). Joyshree’s husband Ashim Ghatak, elder brother of the state law minister, had died about two years ago. Sources said that since then his wife and daughter were depressed.

“The two bodies were recovered from Hindustan Park area of Asansol. An unnatural death case has been registered. Prima facie it looks like they committed suicide. The autopsy report will reveal the actual cause of death,” a police official told The Indian Express.

Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari said, “It is unfortunate. Police officials are looking into it.” Minister Moloy Ghatak couldn’t be reached for his reaction.