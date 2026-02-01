Jute and high-speed rail corridors: Decoding Bengal’s gains in the 2026-27 Union Budget

In her last Union Budget presentation before the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday made a slew of announcements for the ‘Purvodaya’ (eastern) region and West Bengal in particular. Although Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quick to dismiss the 2026-27 Union Budget as a “Humpty Dumpty Budget”, experts pointed out that the Budget lays a blueprint that could fundamentally alter Bengal’s industrial and social landscape. Here’s a quick look at Bengal’s gains in the latest Union Budget.

Logistics

Bengal gets the East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor, connecting Dankuni to Surat. For a state that has long struggled with the ‘flight of capital’, this corridor could prove to be a massive industrial anchor. With the slashing of the cost and time of moving goods between the textile hubs of Gujarat and the East, Dankuni is most likely to become a logistical powerhouse. Moreover, by announcing an East Coast Industrial Corridor with a major node at Durgapur, the Union Budget signals a shift back toward heavy industry and manufacturing.