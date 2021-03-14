Decided to join TMC after attack on Mamata: Yashwant in Kolkata

Former BJP leader and Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress, attributing his decision to the recent “attack” on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

“The tipping point was the attack on Mamata-ji in Nandigram. It was this moment that I decided to join TMC and support her,” said Sinha, who came to the TMC headquarters with the party’s Rajya Sabha members Derek O’Brien and Santanu Sen, in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon.

“The country is going through a very strange situation. Our values and principles are in danger. The strength of democracy lies in the robustness of its institutions, and all the institutions have been weakened systematically. Our farmers are sitting on the roads but nobody bothers. Even the judicial system has become weak,” said Sinha, who served in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and quit the saffron party in 2018 after differences with the party leadership. His son Jayant Sinha is the BJP MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. The octogenarian leader had campaigned for TMC in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The aim of the ruling party seems to be to win elections somehow. There is a lot of difference between Atal-ji’s (Bihari Vajpayee) party and the party today. Atal-ji believed in consensus, today’s government believes in crushing. Atal-ji made a coalition from every corner of the country,” he said, hailing Banerjee as a “fighter”. “She was always a fighter. At the time of the Kandahar plane hijack, Mamata-ji gave a proposal to the Cabinet that she is ready to go as a hostage and in exchange the terrorists should free the rest of the hostages. She was ready to give her life for the country,” he said.

Sinha said he met Banerjee in the morning for “at least one hour”. “We talked about many things. We should strengthen the TMC so that in 2024, the Central government should be changed.”

Veteran TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said, “It is a proud moment for us that a leader like Yashwant Sinha is joining our party. Due to an unfortunate conspiracy, Mamata Banerjee was injured in Nandigram and is under treatment right now, otherwise she would have been present…other than Mamata Banerjee, no other leader has the stature in our party like him (Sinha).”

“His presence would strengthen our fight against BJP,” TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said.