Missing funds, ‘shell firm’ under lens in case against TMC’s Debraj Chakraborty

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into extortion and land-grabbing allegations against former Trinamool Councillor Debraj Chakraborty is now looking into the “disappearance” of money from his bank accounts after the party lost the Assembly elections.

Chakraborty’s five bank accounts—some operated jointly with his wife, former MLA Aditi Munshi—have come under the scanner. Sources said the accounts had crores of rupees before the 2026 elections but witnessed massive withdrawals afterwards. The SIT has sought transaction details of these accounts from the banks.

According to police sources, investigators have found a syndicate through which Chakraborty allegedly extorted money.

A senior police officer said that when a new construction began, Chakraborty’s men would demand money from the promoter. If the promoter refused to pay, they would get notices from the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation regarding some issues in the plans, leading to the suspension of the construction. The promoter would then approach the local councillor, who would demand a commission to resume construction.