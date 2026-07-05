Missing funds, ‘shell firm’ under lens in case against TMC’s Debraj Chakraborty

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into extortion and land-grabbing allegations against former Trinamool Councillor Debraj Chakraborty is now looking into the “disappearance” of money from his bank accounts after the party lost the Assembly elections.
Chakraborty’s five bank accounts—some operated jointly with his wife, former MLA Aditi Munshi—have come under the scanner. Sources said the accounts had crores of rupees before the 2026 elections but witnessed massive withdrawals afterwards. The SIT has sought transaction details of these accounts from the banks.
According to police sources, investigators have found a syndicate through which Chakraborty allegedly extorted money.
A senior police officer said that when a new construction began, Chakraborty’s men would demand money from the promoter. If the promoter refused to pay, they would get notices from the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation regarding some issues in the plans, leading to the suspension of the construction. The promoter would then approach the local councillor, who would demand a commission to resume construction.
One such promoter, Kishore Haldar, told reporters, “His men would come and demand money. If one did not pay, you would get a notice from the municipality to stop work. But once the amount is paid, no more notices would come.”
The SIT is searching for the office of DC Global, a construction company linked to Debraj Chakraborty, as investigators suspect it is a fictitious firm. The police could not find any such company at the address given. Also, the company lacks a GST registration number.
Police sources said they found the company’s name while examining Chakraborty’s laptop as part of the investigation. Several properties were found to have been bought in the company’s name.
School recruitment scam and ED probe
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Chakraborty was arrested earlier this week at a resort in Purulia, where he had allegedly been hiding. Also, the Central Bureau of Investigation had questioned him regarding the primary school recruitment scam.
And the Enforcement Directorate filed an Enforcement Case Information Report against Chakraborty. The agency has also begun investigating Chakraborty’s properties.
Chakraborty and his wife had sought anticipatory bail from the Calcutta High Court, but the court granted relief only to his wife.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More